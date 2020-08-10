Doogie announced "last call" on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Cambridge, Ontario. He passed away peacefully, in his 85th year. Doogie is survived by his children Lisa and Mark (Janet) and by his six grandchildren Jeremiah, Bryce, Sonja, Cody, David and Kaitlin. He was the proud great-grandfather of 11 great-grandchildren. Doogie is remembered by his siblings Sister M. Eileen and Linda (George) Isley and by his brother-in-law Charles Williams. He was predeceased by his wife Judy (1988), by his parents Irving and Florence Paterson, by brothers John and Frank and by his sister Mary Williams. Doogie is remembered as a mixologist instructor who taught many students how to mix drinks and bartend. He also owned the Kitchener bar known as Doogies. Cremation has taken place as per Doogie's wishes. There will be no visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com