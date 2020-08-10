1/1
Douglas Anthony (Doogie) BRUNTON
Doogie announced "last call" on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Cambridge, Ontario. He passed away peacefully, in his 85th year. Doogie is survived by his children Lisa and Mark (Janet) and by his six grandchildren Jeremiah, Bryce, Sonja, Cody, David and Kaitlin. He was the proud great-grandfather of 11 great-grandchildren. Doogie is remembered by his siblings Sister M. Eileen and Linda (George) Isley and by his brother-in-law Charles Williams. He was predeceased by his wife Judy (1988), by his parents Irving and Florence Paterson, by brothers John and Frank and by his sister Mary Williams. Doogie is remembered as a mixologist instructor who taught many students how to mix drinks and bartend. He also owned the Kitchener bar known as Doogies. Cremation has taken place as per Doogie's wishes. There will be no visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
