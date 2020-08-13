1/1
Douglas Anthony BRUNTON
Happy Hour in heaven just gained the best bartender around. Our beloved brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8th at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge. Doogie was a well known bartender that could bring a smile to anyone he met. Whether you knew him from Breslau Hotel, Doogie's downtown Kitchener, Conestoga College or the Knights of Columbus (Maryhill) his quick wit, sense of humour and ability to reminisce about those times always made you feel good. Doug is predeceased by his parents Irvine and Florence Brunton, siblings Frank, John and Mary. Missing him greatly are his siblings, Sister M. Eileen Brunton of the Felician Sisters, Linda (George) Isley, brother in law Chuck Williams, six nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Paul and the gang who visited Doogie in the last few years to share a laugh. Please raise a glass in honour of Doogie.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
