Douglas Bartscher Obituary
1956-2020 After a courageous battle, Doug passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2020 at his home with family and friends by his side. He will be missed greatly by his Mother Shirley, his children Jay (Laura) and Jenn, his granddaughters Avery, Ella and Presley, his family and many friends and colleagues. Doug enjoyed a good game of darts, and spent countless hours playing with his son and friends in his dedicated dart room at his house. He loved NASCAR, and every year in June, he would go down to Michigan with friends to watch the races, where he has dubbed the Caesar Master. I wish I could tell you more, but what happens in Michigan, stays in Michigan. Doug was always handy with cars, which first led to demolition derby's and then endurance racing with his longtime friend Johnny O. He eventually hung up his racing keys, but never stopped working on cars. His latest project was a yellow 1981 Z28 Camaro that he built from the ground up with parts from 3 different cars. Once complete, it was a thing of beauty, and he loved showing it off at car shows with his good friends Steve and Dawn. Although Doug always knew how to have a good time, he was dedicated to his work in the food service industry, specifically produce, which spanned nearly 50 years. Over the years, Doug owned and operated several produce companies, supplying restaurants in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. For the past 15 years, he meticulously worked for Flanagan's Foodservice, ensuring everything was done "just the way he liked it". This led to him being honoured with numerous awards during his time there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for further details. Rest easy old man.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
