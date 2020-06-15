Douglas Bruce Shields, 65, of Burnaby, B.C., formerly of Breslau, ON, unexpectedly passed away on February 4, 2020 while vacationing in Carmen Del Playa, Mexico. Doug is predeceased by his parents, Bruce and Frances (Mader). Doug is servived by his sister Barbara, sister Tracy, brother in law Gary Draves and nephews Scott and Mike. He is so sadly missed by all of us, but our special memories of him and his laughter will always bring us a smile. Love you Doug.



