|
|
It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Doug on Friday, April 24, in his home and surrounded by family. Doug was born in Port Carling, Ontario on May 23, 1931 to the late Leonard and Beatrice Douse. Beloved husband of Anne, whom he shared over 65 years with. Cherished parents of Debra Carruthers, Michael Douse, and Steven Douse (Kelly). Devoted brother to Joanne McQuade and Jack Douse (Dina). Loving uncle to David Douse (Roberta). Proud Poppa of Cailie Kottaras (James), Meaghan, Shona, Ryan and Tyler Douse and great-grandpa to Maria, Madison and Anthony. You could most often find him taking in a round of golf at Rockway where he was a member for over 40 years, proudly sitting at the head of the table during family dinners, playing solitaire or napping in his man cave with the family dog Sophie, lending his ear to listen and talk to any and everyone who needed it, generously donating to charities, eating chocolate and avoiding his green beans. In the end, his lungs made it incredibly difficult for him to breathe, but his big and kind heart never faltered. He never missed an opportunity to tell and show his family, friends, and neighbours how much he both cared for and loved them. The details of a celebration of life service will follow. Until we meet again, we will all cherish the extraordinary and simple beauty that was his kind and loving heart.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 30, 2020