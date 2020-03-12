|
After a brief illness, with his family by his side, Doug passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 91. A resident of Waterloo. Loving husband of Ruth Sinyard Dunn. Beloved father of Michael and Trudy of Waterloo, Randy of Kitchener, Jullie and Norm Gervais of Waterloo, Grant of Puslinch and Steve and Linda of Waterloo. Stepfather to Robert and Nicole Sinyard of Toronto and Rebecca Sinyard of Waterloo. Sadly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Theresa (nee Fitzpatrick) in 2001, parents, Willliam and Renatta, brothers Russell, Ralph, William and sisters Lillian Wilker and Betty Briere. Douglas' family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Private family Interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the London Health Science Centre or St. Mary's General Hospital would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thank you to the seventh floor staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Douglas' memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020