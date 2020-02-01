|
TESCHKE, Douglas Edgar Unexpectedly at his home in Kitchener on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 64. Doug will be lovingly remembered by his children Greg (Dana), Candice (Matt), and Brian (Meghan). Precious memories are left with his grandchildren Caeden, Ava, Luke and Scott. Survived by his brother Brad, predeceased by his parents Edgar and Doris, and his siblings; Brenda (Carl) Underhill, Pat (Gord) Pinder and Marilyn (Mel) Hansford. Family and friends will gather at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. on Thursday, February 6 from 6-9 p.m. to celebrate Doug's Life, casual dress please. If wished donations to the are welcomed. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020