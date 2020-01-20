Home

Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
View Map
Douglas George RODENBURG Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on January 17, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Ilah Margaret (Muir) Rodenburg (2007). Dear father of Kent (Kathleen), and Mark (June). Loving grandfather of Erin, Mary, Elizabeth, Catherine, and William. Predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy Rodenburg. In addition to his great devotion to his family, Doug was an active volunteer within the Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph areas, following his long and successful career at Uniroyal. Doug was an avid sports fan and a proud OAC '56 graduate. Friends will be received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4, and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020
