Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Douglas Hammond

Douglas Hammond Obituary
Passed away on April 20, 2020 at his home at the age of 65. Loving father of Suzanne Nadine Hammond (Adam Johnson). Cherished son of Lynda and the late Harold Hammond (2015). Dear brother of Dalton David Hammond (Nancy). Uncle to Melissa (Aaron), Keely (Mike) and Teri. Nephew of Gordon Hammond (Bonnie), Millie Locking (Bev Morrison) and Reta Parkes. Fondly remembered by many cousins and friends of the deaf community. To respect physical distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Hearing Services - Waterloo or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Douglas's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020
