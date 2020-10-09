1/1
Douglas Larry Bauman
1961 - 2020
From Glory to Glory He is changing Me.

Douglas Larry Bauman (Bao Boon Teck) went into GLORY in his 59th year, after a 6 month journey with cancer.
Douglas was the beloved husband of Ruth Loh Bauman (Loh Nguan Buay) for 29 years, and loving father of Joshua Wei-Ming Bauman (Bao Wei Ming).

He was predeceased by his parents Earl S. Bauman and Ruby (Gies) Bauman. He is survived by brothers Robert Bauman (Steve Coulson), Richard (Donna) Bauman, Keith (Lynne) Bauman, and sister Ruth (Terry) Seiling.
Douglas grew up on his family's dairy farm in Floradale, Ontario. He attended Emmanuel Bible College in Kitchener. Following this, Douglas served as a missionary with Youth With A Mission where he met his wife Ruth in Scotland. He was also a Youth Pastor at Elmira Pentecostal Assembly. For the last 26 years he worked at Elmira Pet Food, finishing leading the HR team as a HR Generalist.
Cremation has taken place. A private service to Celebrate the Life of Douglas will take place at WMB Church.
Condolences for the family and donations to WMB Church, Innisfree House and Our Daily Bread Ministries Canada may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 9, 2020.
