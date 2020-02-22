|
Doug passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home at the age of 66 - way too soon. He will be deeply missed by his sister Jane and her husband Glenn Smith. He was a fun "Uncle Crud" to Lindsay and Hayley Schmalz. Doug was very proud of his children, Natalie, Carlie and Simon and his grandsons Angus and Griffin. Doug was born in London, England to the late Peter and Dorrie McGhee. Doug was loved by so many friends he made over the years, either by charming them with his sense of humour, or his love of music and also his knowledge of cars. He will be missed by his workmates at Fitzgerald's Motors. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at Ethel's Lounge, 114 King St. N., Waterloo, on Saturday, February 29th from 2-5 p.m. Please bring your memories and let's have a toast in Doug's honour. "When you meet people who say you had an effect on their life, you realize it was all worth it" Joe Strummer In lieu of any donations, a fond memory you'd like to share of Doug can be sent to [email protected] Go Easy...Step Lightly...Stay Free
