Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas McGhee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Maxwell McGhee


1953 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Maxwell McGhee Obituary
Doug passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home at the age of 66 - way too soon. He will be deeply missed by his sister Jane and her husband Glenn Smith. He was a fun "Uncle Crud" to Lindsay and Hayley Schmalz. Doug was very proud of his children, Natalie, Carlie and Simon and his grandsons Angus and Griffin. Doug was born in London, England to the late Peter and Dorrie McGhee. Doug was loved by so many friends he made over the years, either by charming them with his sense of humour, or his love of music and also his knowledge of cars. He will be missed by his workmates at Fitzgerald's Motors. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at Ethel's Lounge, 114 King St. N., Waterloo, on Saturday, February 29th from 2-5 p.m. Please bring your memories and let's have a toast in Doug's honour. "When you meet people who say you had an effect on their life, you realize it was all worth it" Joe Strummer In lieu of any donations, a fond memory you'd like to share of Doug can be sent to [email protected] Go Easy...Step Lightly...Stay Free
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -