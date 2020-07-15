With great sadness, we are announcing the passing of Doug, who passed away in Kitchener on Saturday, July 11, 2020, the day prior to his 64th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Marion (nee Parr) and Nyle Ludolph and his brother Larry Ludolph. Doug will be remembered by his daughter Sara Pokora, her mother Deanne Ludolph-Parrott, his sister Linda Padfield, and sister-in-law Sandra Ludolph and all of his extended family. Cremation will take place and a celebration of Doug's life will follow at a later date. If you would like to be notified of details for that celebration, please email lmpadfield@gmail.com. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the KW Humane Society may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.