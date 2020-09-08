With great sorrow but with our hearts full with pride we announce that Doug passed away heroically on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 33. Doug will be missed every day by his family. Beloved son of Douglas Omar Gomez Sr. and Eva Gomez. Loving brother to Danny and Cassandra. Devoted and proud father to Jasmine "Jazzy" Gomez-Schwens. Doug will be sadly missed by Jen Schwens and all of his family and friends. He always had his daughter by his side. Doing everything he could to make her happy, showing her how much he loved her to the last day of his life. He made his sister's last birthday so special by surprising her with a country-style party that included a country singer. He was always there for his brother Danny, they were attached at the hip. No matter where he was he made time to make video-calls to share with his parents his accomplishments and father-daughter moments, something he did until his last day. He made friends everywhere he went, always offering his friendship and help with a great smile. He was always surrounded by amazing friends that loved him very much. With his hard work and creativity, he was an inspiration for entrepreneurship. Doug's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you wish to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. A private funeral service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
The graveside portion of the service at Parkview Cemetery will also be viewable via livestream, approximately 20 minutes after the chapel service ends. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Doug's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.