1/1
Douglas Omar Gomez Melara Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sorrow but with our hearts full with pride we announce that Doug passed away heroically on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 33. Doug will be missed every day by his family. Beloved son of Douglas Omar Gomez Sr. and Eva Gomez. Loving brother to Danny and Cassandra. Devoted and proud father to Jasmine "Jazzy" Gomez-Schwens. Doug will be sadly missed by Jen Schwens and all of his family and friends. He always had his daughter by his side. Doing everything he could to make her happy, showing her how much he loved her to the last day of his life. He made his sister's last birthday so special by surprising her with a country-style party that included a country singer. He was always there for his brother Danny, they were attached at the hip. No matter where he was he made time to make video-calls to share with his parents his accomplishments and father-daughter moments, something he did until his last day. He made friends everywhere he went, always offering his friendship and help with a great smile. He was always surrounded by amazing friends that loved him very much. With his hard work and creativity, he was an inspiration for entrepreneurship. Doug's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you wish to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. A private funeral service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming The graveside portion of the service at Parkview Cemetery will also be viewable via livestream, approximately 20 minutes after the chapel service ends. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Doug's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved