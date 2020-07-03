Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus at the age of 64. Beloved husband for 30 years of Teresa (Morrison) Weber of RR 1, Alma. Doug will be missed by Teresa's sons Scott (Erica) of Mount Forest, and David (Chrissy) of Guelph. Dear grandfather of Taylor, Seirra, Marissa, Abigail and Isaiah. Lovingly remembered by siblings Cameron Weber (Gail) and Marlene Weber (Sid Witteveen), many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Emerson and Edna (Martin) Weber, brother Marvin, and nephew Marvin. Douglas ran the family farm in RR 1, Alma for his entire career. A drive past visitation will be held at the Alma Community Centre, 51 Simpson St. E., Alma on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the community centre for invited family, friends and neighbours. Interment in Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Foodgrains Bank would be appreciated by the family. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com