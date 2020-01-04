|
Passed away peacefully, following a brief illness at Grandriver Hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Valerie H. Bock (nee Hughes) whom he married 57 years ago on June 2, 1962. Loving father of Traci Bock, Donna Bock and Steven Bock (Swan). Predeceased by his parents, Truman and Jennie Bock. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held with interment in Woodland Cemetery. Donations may be made to a as expressions of sympathy. The family would like to thank Paula and her wonderful staff and volunteers at The Sunnyside Senior's Day Program. Doug always enjoyed the times he spent there. We would also like to thank the staff at Nithview Long Term Care Home, for the care he received during his short stay there. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519-772-1237.