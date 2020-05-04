Douglas Warren SCHIEFELE
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of the late Susan Hayward (December 17, 2019). Loving dad of Lisa Allan. Cherished Papa of Shawna Allan. Dear brother of Debra Davidson. Doug will be missed dearly by his mother Evelyn Schiefele (Reynolds). He will be missed by his 6 aunts, 3 uncles, extended family and his many friends. Doug was predeceased by his father, Charles Schiefele (1978). A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends may view Doug's service on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Doug's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 4, 2020.
