Douglas William MERCER died gently and peacefully on Thursday July 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener in his 82nd year. Douglas was predeceased by the absolute love of his life, Mabel, just last summer; now their 65-year love affair can continue for eternity! Douglas was also predeceased by his parents, Dorcas (Lundrigan) and Joseph Mercer, and his step-mother Mariah Mercer, and is brother Wayne. He is survived by his children, Paul, James (Cinda) and Susan (Michael); grandchildren, Riley, Stephen, David and Savannah; and by his siblings, Vivian, Betty, Jim (Eileen), Leona (Mike), Tom (Gladys), Evelyn (Rhodie), Mary (Wayne), Linda, Greta (Boyd) and Paula (Tony). He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends in Ontario (Kitchener, Burlington, Bancroft), Calgary, Alberta and those down home especially in Harbour Grace and Upper Island Cove, Newfoundland. Douglas and Mabel were married in January 1959 and moved to the mainland soon thereafter. They raised many foster-children in the early years of their marriage until the mid-1970's. Douglas worked at Weston's Bakeries for 32 years and retired in 1992. He had a creative and entrepreneurial spirit, and with great determination and perseverance, he started and grew a number of part-time businesses - from Montego Bags to Upholstery Repair to Miracle Maid Cookware - he was someone who never sat idle. In his last years Douglas began his most successful business "Mercer's Line Painting." Outside of work and running part-time business, Douglas was also a community volunteer. He drove buses for the Ventures All-Girl Drum and Bugle Corps and assisted with fundraising efforts for the corps. In 2015, Douglas was named to the Order of Niagara by Bishop Michael Bird for his outstanding volunteerism and faithfulness in the Anglican Church. He was a licensed lay-reader in two dioceses and served his various church families in Kitchener, Maynooth, Shelburne, Erin and Burlington. Douglas was a loving Christian who lived his faith day in and day out and in every circumstance. Douglas and Mabel travelled extensively with their young children and then their grandchildren, especially enjoying camping in their fifth wheel. They travelled by land to Newfoundland, Calgary, British Columbia and all the way up to Alaska. They even flew as far as Dubai and Kenya. It brings comfort to know that they are together again for eternity in their heavenly home. At this time, due to Covid19 restrictions, no visitation or funeral is planned. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Memorial donations to St. Matthew on-the-Plains Anglican Church, Burlington; Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Kitchener; Primates World Relief and Development Fund, or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Erb and Good Funeral Home, Waterloo.