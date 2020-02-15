Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Dragan Okuka Obituary
With great sadness the family announces the passing of Dragan Okuka on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the age of 64. Dearly loved husband of Djina, he will be missed by his son Stefan, and is survived by his siblings: Bosiljka Mitrovic (Slobodan), Vidan Okuka and Vidosava Kujundzic (Vule), and by his brother-in-law Nedeljko Calija (Milena). Precious memories are left with his nieces and nephews; Tanja, Vanja, Bane, Brankica, Sinisa, Slobodan, Ivona, Andrea and Filip. Dragan will also be lovingly remembered by Dragana Okuka, Zeljko Calija (Ljiljana) and their children Nikola and Tamara, Dobrivoje Kontic (Sanja) and their children Tijana and Vanja, and Veljko Kontic (Vera) and their daughter Svetlana. Family and friends will be received at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., prayer service will be at 7:30 p.m. Opelo will be held at the Westmount chapel on Tuesday at 12 noon, cremation will follow. Instead of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made as donations to Myeloma Canada. You are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020
