Of Drayton passed away suddenly on Monday, February 10, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Ruby (Taylor) Bell for 60 years. Brother of Glen and Patricia Bell of Fergus. Brother-in-law of Beatrice Bell of Guelph, Joyce Bell of New Hamburg. Special uncle to Lorie and Bradley Freund of Kitchener and Marty and Sharon Bell of Waterloo. Acting grandpa to Matthew Freund, Jacqueline and Michael Bergman, Sarah and Scott Hergott, Mike Bell and his fiancé Sarah Feather and Kayleigh Bell. Great-grandpa to Lilah, Evan, Gracie, Owen and Lillian. Fondly remembered by his many additional nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Muriel Bell and brothers Bill and Jack. To honour Duffy's wishes cremation has taken place followed by a private family graveside spring interment in the Gorrie Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020