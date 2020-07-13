Passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 60. Father to Samuel Dulgheru (17 years old). Papa Mike to Kevin Haycock, Michael Courtney. Lovingly remembered, unconditionally loved by Susan Courtney. Fondly remembered by many family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario 519-749-8467. Due to social distancing restrictions a private family service will be held with immediate family and close family members. Private burial has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to CMHA -Waterloo Wellington or flowers would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Dumitru's memorial.