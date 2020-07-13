1/1
Dumitru (MIKE) DULGHERU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dumitru's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 60. Father to Samuel Dulgheru (17 years old). Papa Mike to Kevin Haycock, Michael Courtney. Lovingly remembered, unconditionally loved by Susan Courtney. Fondly remembered by many family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario 519-749-8467. Due to social distancing restrictions a private family service will be held with immediate family and close family members. Private burial has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to CMHA -Waterloo Wellington or flowers would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dumitru's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved