Dwain Richard "Joe" Whittle
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Loved by his wife of 55 years Ann Whittle, sons Sean (Missy) and Jeff (Beth), and loving daughter Jenny. Beloved Papa to Jake, Erin, Ella, Jack, Henry, and Alec. Big brother to Vernon (Denise) Whittle and sister Heather. Loving uncle and great uncle to a large extended family. Joe was an active member of the Lions Club of Kitchener for 40 years, with distinctions including past President and recipient of the Life Membership award. Many an Oktoberfest at the Lion's Altes Muenchen Haus at Queensmount arena ran smoothly under his guidance. Joe was known throughout Kitchener and the surrounding area as the first to lend a hand (or tool!) to any friend in need. His love of country music and dancing will be fondly remembered. Joe enjoyed many years spending time with his family and friends up north fishing, riding ATVs, and laughing around a campfire. His booming laughter and enthusiastic singing voice will be missed. His knowledge and love of woodworking has been passed down to his grandchildren. A celebration of life to share memories of Joe will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
