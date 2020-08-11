1/2
Dyna Ivy Amatruda
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dyna Amatruda at K-W Grand River Hospital, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Dyna is survived by her loving husband John, their children Michael (Colleen) Amatruda of London and Nicole Amatruda (Pieter Schuurmans) of Burgessville, and their two cherished grandchildren Nico Amatruda and Harrison Schuurmans. Also survived by her mother Ivy, brother Richard (Chris) Monty, sisters Debra Monty and Patsy Monty, brothers and sisters-in-law; Dan (Lexi) Amatruda, Gabrielle Amatruda (Sandy French) and Camilla Fallon. She was predeceased by her father Paul Monty. Dyna worked in accounting for over 30 years at Weber Supply until her retirement. She enjoyed many wonderful, fun filled summers at her family cottage in Quebec. Dyna's grandchildren filled her heart with joy and were clearly the light of her life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation and service will be held by invitation. The memorial service will be recorded and friends can view the live-stream of the service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by logging in at www.erbgood.com Cremation will have taken place and in lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to a charity of one's choice may be arranged at www.erbgood.com or by contacting the funeral home at 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
