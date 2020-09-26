1/1
Earl AUGER
With deepest and sincere apologies because of the Covid Epidemic, there was no visitation. A backyard service and celebration of life was held September 12, 2020 for the late Charles Earl Auger. After a fighting battle of 103 days in the hospital, passing away on March 16, 2020 at Hospice Wellinton, Guelph. Sadly missed every day, his love and memories will live in our hearts forever. Life sometimes is not fair! Our sincere thanks to Rev. Bruce Sweet, Dreisinger Funeral Home staff, A G Hospice Wellington, friends, neighbours and especially family for their donations, flowers, food, and condolences in every way and especially for their prayers and support of kindness. Rules and numbers had to be followed, I trust that everyone understood. Thanks to all. Love from the family: wife Joan, son Dwayne, daughter Bonnie Reed and families.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
