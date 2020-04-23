|
|
Passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Nithview Community Home on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Susan (Swartzentruber) Nickolas for 53 years. Loving father of Tracey (Kevin Erb), Jacqueline (Brian McNaughton), and Todd (Debbie). Loving pop to Madison (Shawn) and Mykaela (Drew) Erb, Sophia and Alayna Bailey, and Adrian and Gabriel Nickolas. Also remembered by Robert and Nicole McNaughton. Special uncle to five nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister Jane (Howard) Wittig and sister-in-law Judith Ziegler. He was predeceased by his parents John and Oleva Nickolas and brother-in-law Ron Ziegler. Earl was a proud dairy farmer who lived all his life on the family farm. He was also a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed being with his family and passing along his love of ice cream. He and Susan enjoyed many years of travelling together and also enjoyed 28 years playing Mixed Nuts baseball, meeting new friends, and in recent years, spending the winters in Fort Myers, Florida with many visits from family and friends. Earl was also a past member of both the Tavistock and New Hamburg Optimist Clubs and a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hamburg. A private family burial will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Pastor Tanya Ramer to officiate. Donations can be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Society or the Nithview Building Fund. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020