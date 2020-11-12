The Maryhill Legend passed away suddenly watching the NASCAR race on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 80. Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann, devoted children, Janet, Mike (Kristy) and Lee Ann (Nick) and his adored granddaughters, Pa's Girls, Erin (Matthew) and Taylor and his "almost grandchildren" Greg (Stephanie with great-grandchildren Hunter and Macy) and Andrea (Jamie with great-grandchildren Talia and Tessa). Dear brother of Sally (Bob), Donny (Diana), Sheila (Clyde) and Maureen (Matt). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Stanley and Geraldine (Karley), brother Ken, sister Rosemary and mother-in-law Florence Fehrenbach. Earl retired from BOC Gases (Canox) and enjoyed many hours spent at the ball diamond, racetrack, puttering in his garage or on his John Deere tractor. He was a racing legend, driving the Fireball 5 and member of the Flamboro Speedway Hall of Fame. He now joins his racing hero, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Special thanks to the Maryhill Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services. Earl's family will receive family and friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Boniface Church, 1355 Maryhill Rd., Maryhill on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Boniface Cemetery to follow. Please note if you plan to attend either the visitation or the funeral, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home. Guests who are unable to attend are invited to celebrate the Mass via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the St. Boniface Cemetery Fund, Maryhill Historical Society or Diabetes Canada (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Earl's memorial and to RSVP.