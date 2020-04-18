|
1932 - 2020Peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at VON-Sakura House, Woodstock, Rev. Earl Osborne Clemens, of Tillsonburg, was promoted to Glory, at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by his first wife Maureen (1984). Loving and gentle husband for 33 years to Marlene (nee Williams). The best father anyone could ever have to his sons; Duane Clemens and his wife Cindy, David Clemens and his wife Mary, and Terry Clemens. Proud and loving grandfather to, Sarah and her husband Carson, Sondi, Daniel, Tavis, and Rachel. Great grandfather to Kylie and Kale. Survived by his sister Joan Buchner and her husband David, and brother Roger Clemens and his wife Marie. Loving uncle to 8 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Osborne Clemens, and his mother Charlotte (nee Sternaman). Rev. Earl was a Baptist minister for over 50 years, Pastoring 6 churches throughout his career. Earl will always be remembered as a very creative man, he built his own home and his own cottage. He loved woodworking, and was not afraid to try anything. Earl's motto was "If someone else can do it, I can too". Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Ostrander's Funeral Home Limited, at a later date. Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation , VON-Sakura House, Woodstock, or to the Gideons would be appreciated by the Clemens family and can be made by contacting Ostrander's Funeral Home Limited, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) who have been entrusted with arrangements. Friends and relatives are invited to show their support by sending special heartfelt tributes, and hugs from home in memory of Earl to www.ostrandersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020