Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his sons Terry (Brenda), Larry (Donna), David, John ( Ellie) and Robert (Gail). Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Jason, Martha, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew, Laura and 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his war bride Doris (2007) and son Peter (April 2020). He was the last surviving member of his family. Earl was a proud longtime employee of J.M. Schneider's for 46 years. He always enjoyed his trips back to England with Doris. Cremation and a private family burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Donations can be made to Sunnyside Foundation (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Earl's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 4, 2020.