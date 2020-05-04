Earl Raymond KAVELMAN
1923-10-01 - 2020-05-02
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his sons Terry (Brenda), Larry (Donna), David, John ( Ellie) and Robert (Gail). Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Jason, Martha, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew, Laura and 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his war bride Doris (2007) and son Peter (April 2020). He was the last surviving member of his family. Earl was a proud longtime employee of J.M. Schneider's for 46 years. He always enjoyed his trips back to England with Doris. Cremation and a private family burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Donations can be made to Sunnyside Foundation (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Earl's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved