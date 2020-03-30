|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughters' home on Friday, March 27, 2020. Stan Becker of Drumbo in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Stumpf) Becker who predeceased him December 4, 2010. Dear father of Deborah and husband Dave Sim of RR#2 Innerkip, the late Keith (1986) and wife Connie of New Dundee and Terry and Valerie of Atikokan. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Ryan and Krista, Miranda and Rob and their daughter Justine, Tawnie, Cassandra and Cole, Brandy and Darren and their children Keith and Kohl, Derek and Cassy and their children Jack, Chase and Tess, Robbin and Jason and their children Braden, Brooklyn, Baysley and Constantino, Cheryl and Lance and their children Nicholas, Mitchell, Heather, Faith and Emily, Brittany and Clint, Breanne and Brian, Jordan and Katie and their children Brielle and Chloe, Joshua and Leah. Survived by his brother Glen of Alma, sister Carol and husband Dave Croley of Kitchener, sister-in-law Audrey Becker of Kitchener, Gloria Becker of Stratford, Judy and husband Philip Craig of Kitchener, Bob and Barb Stumpf of Embro, Carmel Stumpf of Cambridge. Predeceased by his brothers Charles, Donald, Gerald, sister Merle and husband Armand Musselman and brothers-in-law Orville Hallman and Donald Stump. A private family service will take place with Interment in Union Cemetery, New Dundee. A Celebration of Stan's life will be announced at a later time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sakura House would be appreciated by the family. Personal Condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020