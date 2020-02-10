|
1930-2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Roth (2013). Dear mother of Don and his wife Kathy and Brian and his wife Jackee. Loving Oma to Chris (Brenda), Leanne, Alex (Dan), Halley, Emily (Noah) and Ur-Oma to Aiden, Ava, Nolan, Gunnar and Axel. Will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews in Germany and Canada. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Elisabeth Stier. Eldegard was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and of the Concordia Club. She was a very dedicated volunteer for many years at Grand River Hospital. Edelgard loved being an Oma and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to share their memories of Edelgard with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Mark Ehlebracht officiating. Cremation to follow and a private family interment will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Fireside Reception Room of the funeral home. Condolences for the family and donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, may be arranged directly or through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020