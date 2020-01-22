|
Eden, a lifelong farmer near Roseville, passed away peacefully at the Village of Winston Park Retirement Home, Kitchener, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Hilborn (nee Bond) (2017) for 62 years. Much loved father to Donald (Sue), Robert (Kathy) and Janet Cressman (Kevin). Cherished grandfather to Victoria (Matt), Richard, Andrew, Nancy, Heather and Philip. Eden, born on July 9, 1924, was the only child of the late Clarence and Bessie Hilborn (nee Bickle). Eden will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Eden was a faithful member, elder and Sunday School teacher at Knox's Galt Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the North Dumfries Community Club, was a 4H leader and Junior Farmer member with expertise in debating. Family and Friends may call for visitation at the Ayr Chapel, of Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St. Ayr on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Private interment, Roseville Cemetery. The memorial service to celebrate Eden's life will be held at Knox's Galt Presbyterian Church, 2 Grand Ave. S. Cambridge, on Friday, January 24, at 11 A.M. Eden's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Winston Park, the Palliative Care Team, and others for making his last days peaceful. Donations to Heart and Stroke or to Knox's Galt Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Online condolence and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or Wm. Kipp 519-632-8228.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020