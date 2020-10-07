Edith GAWLIK

Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Max (1998) and her son Fred (2013). Edith is survived by her son Peter and her sister Katerina of Germany as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre (1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener) on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff, and must maintain social distancing at all times. Please follow directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling ill or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend.