Passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Leonard (1978). Loving mother of Jan (Peggy). Cherished Nana of Caitlin (Ken) Tilt and Great-Nana of Hannah. Survived by her sister-in-laws, Anne and Shirley Rosekat. Will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, as well as her many friends at Fergus Place. Predeceased by her parents, Albert and Annie Rosekat, and her siblings, Ruth (Lewis) Wilcox, Alice (Tommy) Corbett, Jean (Carl) Berlet, Robert Rosekat and Edward Rosekat. As a contributor to Canada's efforts during WWII, Edith worked alongside many friends at Electrohome and told fascinating stories of a young woman living through the war. Edith was also an active member of her Church and will be missed by her St. Matthews Lutheran Church family on Benton Street in Kitchener. Pastor Carey will forever be remembered for providing bedside comfort during Edith's final moments. Edith was a gentle soul who cherished the many special relationships that were built over her 94 years on this Earth. She spent many years downtown Kitchener as a regular customer at the farmers market and enjoyed hundreds of bingo games with her circle of close friends. Edith had a deep love of all animals, with a special fondness for blue budgies that she would train to speak a colourful vocabulary. She also looked forward to the various dogs, cats and miniature ducks that would visit her personal home and retirement residence. Edith spoke proudly of her family and was openly grateful for the 2+ years spent watching her great-granddaughter grow. Edith and Hannah were experts in colouring together but set a high standard in their quality of crayons. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Forest Heights LTC for their compassion and care shown to Edith during her stay there. Private cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Edith's memorial. She will always be remembered as a loving mother who offered support and kindness to her only son, Jan. Love you forever Mom.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020