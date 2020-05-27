Edna Cape passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus from COVID-19. She is lovingly remembered by daughters Elizabeth Cape and Janice Sherman, son-in-law Brian Sherman, grandchildren Scott Sherman (Stephanie) and Colleen Callacott (Bryce) and beloved great granddaughter Allie. Edna was born in Durham Ontario on November 29, 1926 to Wesley and Jemima Morton. She is survived by her sister Marie McKellar and predeceased by brothers Donald and James. Edna married her husband Jack Cape on July 19, 1952. Jack passed away April 17, 1990. Edna was a charter member of Parkminster United Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, flower arranging, traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. She was a life long volunteer for UNICEF Canada. We would like to express our gratitude to all the staff at the Ottawa Hospital who provided excellent care and comfort to our mother. They went out of their way to learn FaceTime so that we could visit her via video daily. Due to restrictions of COVID-19, Edna will be interred with her husband at Parkview Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to COVID-19 frontline workers, UNICEF or a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.