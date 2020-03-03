Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Copley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Copley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Copley Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at her home, with family by her side, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Dear sister of Samuel Copley. Loving aunt of Carol Kardol and Brenda Bode (Duane) all of Kitchener. Great-aunt to Tifini and Nicola Kardol. Great-great aunt to Zoey. Stepsister of Basil (Liliane) Harris and Marilyn (John) Davison. She will be remembered by her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Samuel Copley and Nellie Harris, her stepfather Baxter Harris, stepbrother Ernie (Grace) Harris and sister-in-law Beverly Copley. She was a dedicated employee and volunteer for 38 years at St. Mary's Hospital. Edna will be known forever as an Elvis Fan. Edna's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Emmerson officiating. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or International Gospel Centre, Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Edna's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -