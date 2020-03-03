|
|
Passed away peacefully, at her home, with family by her side, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Dear sister of Samuel Copley. Loving aunt of Carol Kardol and Brenda Bode (Duane) all of Kitchener. Great-aunt to Tifini and Nicola Kardol. Great-great aunt to Zoey. Stepsister of Basil (Liliane) Harris and Marilyn (John) Davison. She will be remembered by her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Samuel Copley and Nellie Harris, her stepfather Baxter Harris, stepbrother Ernie (Grace) Harris and sister-in-law Beverly Copley. She was a dedicated employee and volunteer for 38 years at St. Mary's Hospital. Edna will be known forever as an Elvis Fan. Edna's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Emmerson officiating. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or International Gospel Centre, Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Edna's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020