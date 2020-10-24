1/1
Edna Mary (Walter) Zinger
Zinger, Edna Mary (nee Walter) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edna Zinger on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place, Elmira in her 100th year. Devoted mother of Donald (Joyce), Edward (Trish), Carol Ziolkoski (Stan, recently deceased), Marlene Hahn (Doug), Patricia Cadorette (Serge), Bill (Kim), Deborah Austin (Bob), and Barbara. Proud grandmother of Brian, Jason and Jamie; Leslie, John, Marnie and Andrew; Darrell, Tracey, Chad and Cory; Michael, Christine and Natascha; Tamara and Melissa; Steven and Kristy Rose; Ashley and Daniel; Geoffrey and Christopher, 40 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Survived by her sister Helen Palach and brother-in-law Jim Scherrer. Predeceased by her loving husband Leonard, her parents Edward and Margaret Walter, grandson Bradley Zinger, daughter-in-law Margaret Zinger, brothers Frank and Willard Walter, sister Gertrude Scherrer, sister-in-law Beatrice Walter, and brother-in-law Walter Palach. Mom's love of cooking and euchre always gathered the family together. Everyone wanted to be her partner as she had a lucky rabbit's foot. She had a special secret that glued a family together. Her house was a revolving door of family visits and there was always enough food on the table for whomever dropped in (or a treat waiting for the grandkids). As the heart and soul of the Zinger family, she has left behind an incredible legacy. She taught us so much with her loving heart, wise words (sometimes sassy ones), perseverance, patience, helpful caring ways and guidance. She will be dearly missed by all, though we know the memory of her will live on. The family would like to thank the amazing, hard working, dedicated staff at Barnswallow Place for being so caring and loving to our Mother over her three year stay. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society, Canadian Cancer Society or St. Teresa of Avila RC Church - Parish Fund. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
