Peacefully, in her sleep on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Freeport Hospital, Edna Reid Hilton. Edna is survived by her 2 sons, James (Jim) of Chipman, NB and Gordon (Gord) of Kitchener. She is also survived by her sisters Marion and Elaine (Gary), her brother Gord (Lexie) and many nieces and nephews. Edna is predeceased by her husband, Howard, sisters Gladys, Charlotte and Margie and brothers Bert, Donny, Lloyd, Larry and Bob. Edna was one of 12 children born to Fred and Lottie Reid of North Sydney, Nova Scotia. After moving to Montreal, Edna met Howard and they were married in January 1952. Edna and Howard lived in Montreal until 1972, when they moved to Brantford. After Howard's passing in 1977, Edna moved to Kitchener to be closer to her sister Margie and her family. Edna was famous for her fudge (her niece Maureen's co-workers dubbed her "The Fudge Lady"). Edna was a keen cribbage and Scrabble competitor, as well as an excellent cook and baker and many great meals were shared over the years. Edna loved cats, going to the casino and scratch tickets (she was a frequent winner, often winning large jackpots). Edna enjoyed going to the KW Seniors Group at Sunnyside for many years where she made many good friends and lovely ceramic décor items. In honour of Edna's wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society
. A special thanks to Dr. Rodney Bruce for his compassionate care over the years, as well as Fatima and all the nurses at Freeport Palliative Care Unit and all the LHIN caregivers. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
or 519-772-1237