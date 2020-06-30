Eduard Bolla

Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, with family by his side, on June 28, 2020 at his home at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Georgeta (nee Vasiliu) for 45 years. Loving father of Claudia, Diana and Eugen (Adina). Cherished grandpa of Sophia, Alexander, Remington and Arianna. Fondly remembered by his niece and nephews. A wake service will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Eduard's funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend the wake service and funeral service and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Bethel Romanian Baptist Church or Our Daily Bread would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Eduard's memorial and where you can RSVP for the services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.