Eduard Bolla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eduard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, with family by his side, on June 28, 2020 at his home at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Georgeta (nee Vasiliu) for 45 years. Loving father of Claudia, Diana and Eugen (Adina). Cherished grandpa of Sophia, Alexander, Remington and Arianna. Fondly remembered by his niece and nephews. A wake service will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Eduard's funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend the wake service and funeral service and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Bethel Romanian Baptist Church or Our Daily Bread would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Eduard's memorial and where you can RSVP for the services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved