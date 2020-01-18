|
Passed away peacefully at the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne "Bonnie" (Stewart) Titchner and the late Beverley Ann (Andrews) Titchner. Dearly loved father of Yvonne McIntyre (late Gerald "Skip"), Carol Marshall (Dave Marshall) and the late John Titchner (late Vicky Dawdy). He will be lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ed was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings Bill Titchner, Alice Howlett, Betty Abbott and Robert Titchner. He will be sadly missed by a number of nieces and nephews. Ed was born in St. Thomas, Ontario on February 6, 1922, son of the late William and Elizabeth (Poole) Titchner. He served overseas from 1941-1945 and received a Medal of Honour from France. He was a former member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 44 in St. Thomas. Ed retired from Canadian Timken Ltd. after 35 years of employment. Resting at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas where funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Elmdale Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the , the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to Serenity House Hospice.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020