Born December 11, 1934, Ted passed away peacefully at home in Brantford on July 30, 2020 from congestive heart failure, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was surrounded by loved ones until the end. The son of the late George and Marie, Ted was predeceased by brother Bill and his wife Elaine (Mills), and sister Shirley (Gary McLaren). Beloved husband of Barbara (nee. Caie) for fifty-eight years, and loving father to Paul (Trish Bevan), Judy (Neal O'Donoghue), and Penny (Steve Sears). Ted was also loved and respected by his in-laws along with a host of nieces and nephews and their partners. Ted cherished being a grandfather and adored his grandchildren: Chelsea (Money Khoromi), Tessa (Josef Fediurek), Liam, Tynan, Jaiden, Ayla, and Caia. Ted earned his medical degree from the University of Western Ontario and opened his practice as a family physician in 1962, serving his patients in the Kitchener-Waterloo region with great success until his retirement in 1993. For over twenty years afterward, Ted and Barb loved spending their winter months on Anna Maria Island in Florida. Ted overcame many obstacles to achieve the many wonderful things he did. At the age of sixteen, he survived a near-fatal accident on his father's construction site when he was run over by a dump truck and spent many months in hospital. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that left him dealing with severe back and neck pain on a daily basis for the rest of his life. Refusing to let that slow him down, Ted chose to live life to the fullest. Rather than purchasing a lawn mower, snow blower, or pool pump, he endeavored to manufacture his own! His children recall the many hours Ted spent (in all kinds of weather) under the hoods of their cars conducting repairs in the driveway. And the family will always remember the numerous adventures enjoyed on road trips all over North America, at first with house trailers, and then in the "Atlas" motor home. Ted's pride and joy was the family cottage at French River, which he designed, built, and improved, mostly with his own two hands. First erected in 1981, it remains a precious family haven and will stand from now on as a memorial to its founder. Ted's spirit will forever live on within the walls and surrounding grounds of the cottage. Cremation will be followed by a private interment in September. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined later, when the COVID-19 situation has eased sufficiently. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the ALZHEIMER'S SOCIETY OF CANADA. Online condolences may be made at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca