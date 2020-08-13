Edward (Ed) Mann died peacefully at Whaley Group Home, Sunbeam Centre, Kitchener on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 81 years, defying the odds. His parents had been advised he would have a much shorter life span. Edward was the youngest of six children born in St. Thomas, Ontario to Louis Arthur Mann and Dorothy Mann. Ed was born with severe physical and developmental disabilities and was admitted to Huronia Regional Centre in Orillia at the age of 4. In 1972 Ed was discharged to Oxford Regional Centre in Woodstock and in 1989 Ed was moved to KW Habilitation Services in Waterloo. He was admitted to Sunbeam Centre's Breckwood Group Home in 2001 before being transferred to Whaley Group Home in 2010 due to his medical needs. Ed was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Walkom, Josephine Gibson and Lois Detenbeck. Left to cherish his memory are two brothers, Robert (Lola) and James (Alice) as well as many nephews and nieces. While the family had lost touch with Ed, they were fortunate to find him in January 2015. We thank the incredible staff at Whaley Group Home for the loving care they provided to Ed during his time there. He was treated like family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre. Cremation has taken place. When conditions permit a memorial service will take place at Sunbeam Centre. For anyone who wishes, a donation in Ed's memory can be made to Sunbeam Centre, 2749 Kingsway Drive, Kitchener ON N2C 1A7