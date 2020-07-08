Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Carole Jackson for 36 years. Dear brother of Ron Jackson (late Joan) and Glenna Lehmann (Bob) and brother-in-law of Claude LaForge, Collinda Losier (David) and Edward Jordan (Cathy). Loving son-in-law of Cecile Duchesne (late Normand Janveau). Uncle Eddie will be fondly remembered by Stephanie and Celine Losier, Callum and Marissa Jordan, Norman Jackson, Pamela Schneider, Carl Messenger-Lehmann, Connie Pinnell and Charles Lehmann. Ed's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. If you plan to attend please be advised that protective masks must be worn, and you must RSVP your attendance at the Henry Walser website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ed's memorial and to RSVP for the visitation.