28 April 1948 ~ 21 May 2020 Ted passed away peacefully at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario, just after midnight on May 21st, 2020 with his family by his side at the age of 72. Ted is survived by his loving wife Dona, son Christopher (Michelle) and daughter Terri-Leigh (Jonathan); Brothers Dennis Saunders and Jerry (Barb) Saunders, Granddaughter Jessica, Step-Granddaughter Jamie and Great-Grandchildren Jaylin and Declan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Sister-in-Law Janice (Lorne) Seymour. He was pre-deceased by his parents William and Amber, brothers Allen, Harvey and Gary and niece Jaclyn; Father-In-Law Gerald & Mother-In-Law Emily Way of Port-Aux-Basques, Newfoundland; Sister-In-Law Doris, and Brother-In-Law Wayne & Sister-In-Law Manon Wilson of Laval, Quebec. He is also survived by and will be dearly missed by his best friend and brother by choice, Ian Faulds and his wife Marlene. Ted enjoyed his early travels on two wheels, venturing off on his Black Honda 305 followed by a beautiful brand new 1967 Triumph Bonneville. As time moved on, his love of wheels went from two to eighteen where he proudly spent 40+ years as a transport driver travelling coast to coast. He spent decades meeting new friends during his time with Al's Cartage, Battler Cartage, Safety Kleen and Fortress and he spoke fondly of many of you over the years; more recently he enjoyed the occasional lunch visits with many of you at the Old Marina in Puslinch. For the family, in particular his kids, countless memories came from his time with Home Hardware. He proudly drove truck 101, and was lucky to have his wife and kids along for the ride from time to time. Those were adventures to last a lifetime! Despite health challenges in his later years, he found joy in the sunsets at Southampton Beach, the crackle and warmth of a campfire and reminiscing about fishing in Newfoundland. While he was always jokingly referred to as Mr. Grumpy, he was a kid at heart who loved to talk like Donald Duck and little kids gravitated to him unlike anything we'd ever seen! He loved a good back scratch, ice cream, woodworking, NASCAR and a solid game of crib. Ted and his family have been so incredibly blessed over the years to have the love and support of so many chosen family and friends. Special thanks The Chagger and Jones Families, Laverne Martin, Alma Harvey, Tony Luis and Rhoney Pryce. The family wishes to thank the excellent medical team that has supported him including Dr. Salasidis who helped him through heart surgery 18 years ago; his great family doctors, Dr. Traviss (retired) and Dr. Pearce; his specialists Dr. Fowlis, Dr. Merali and Dr. MacFarlane; and the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him on his many hospital visits. Finally, the wonderful staff at Innisfree House; the caring and compassion shown while supporting him during his final days was beyond anything we could have hoped for. Arrangements have been entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a funeral taking place on Sunday, May 24th at 1:30 pm for limited family. Those wishing to join us can do so online at https://www.henry walser.com/live-streaming. PLEASE NOTE: Due to provincial restrictions only 10 people are allowed to be in the funeral home at one time. A Celebration of Life will take place at the K-W Naval Association at a later date. In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation in memory of Ted, the family suggests memorial donations to the Children's Wish Foundation, Innisfree House or a charity close to your heart (cards available at the funeral home). You're East Bound and Down Boy Wonder...have a good ride. Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Ted's memorial. PLEASE NOTE: Due to provincial restrictions only 10 people are allowed to be in the funeral home at one time.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 22, 2020.