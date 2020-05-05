After a long and full life, Ed Redgwell of Kitchener passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital following a short battle with cancer. Ed was born in London, England, and as a child was evacuated to Camborne, Cornwall during WWII. He made his way to Canada in 1957 to build a better life for his family. Ed spent many years as a pharmaceutical salesman. He was an avid golfer and gardener, cared about his family and his community, and liked to keep local politicians on their toes. He will be missed by his wife of nearly 42 years, Gayle (Matthews). He will also be missed by their children Stephen Redgwell (Tammy), Wendy Azzopardi (Rick), Debbie Scott (Jamie), Helen Hall (Mark) and Michelle Redgwell (Gerry). He will be remembered fondly by his grandchildren Carol Barry (Jason), Terry Redgwell, Brian Redgwell (Cindy), Phil Azzopardi, Trevor Scott (Michelle), Justin Scott (Jackie), Lindsey Hartung (Dan), Andrea Hall (Adam), Suzanne Hall, and Edward Hall; and his great-grandchildren Shawn Barry, Tyler Barry, Landen Azzopardi, Lucas Hartung and Dahlia Scott. Ed is survived by a sister, Maureen Livermore, of St. Ives, Cornwall. He was predeceased by his parents Lillian (Clark) and George Redgwell, and siblings Terry Redgwell and Janice Nicholls. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews overseas. Ed was never one for formal gatherings. A family celebration of his life will happen when we can all be together again. The family would like to thank the staff of the palliative care wing of Freeport Hospital who took care of Ed, and even more so because we could not be there with him due to the pandemic. Donations in Ed's memory can be made to the Grand River Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467.



