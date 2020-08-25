Edward Francis Harrigan passed away suddenly at St. Marys Memorial Hospital on August 23, 2020. Ed "Hooley" Was predeceased by his parents Mary (O'Connor) and Joseph Harrigan, sister Patricia, sister-in-law Barb and his first wife Sharon. He is sadly missed by his wife Helen, brothers Jerry, and Bernie (Raz), sisters Maureen (Greg), and Catherine (Al). Ed will be fondly remembered by his step children Sherry, Chris, Corey and Tammy and step grandchildren Nicole, Brooke, Cassady, Justin, Bryan and Melissa. Hooley was a member of U.A. Local 853 Pipefitters of Ontario and was also a member of the Perth Regiment Veterans St. Marys Royal Canadian Legion Br. 236. During his retirement years he enjoyed spending winters in the sunny South of Mexico and Florida, where he and Helen golfed and enjoyed the company of new friends they met along the way. Hooley was an avid sports fan. In his younger years he played fastball and hockey. He enjoyed golfing with friends and family and spent many days golfing with his buddies at Science Hill Golf Club. He will be missed by all those he touched along his life's journey. There will be a celebration of life for Ed in the future. Memorial donations may be made to the Perth Regiment Veterans St. Marys Royal Canadian Legion Br. 236, Canadian Tire Jumpstart program St. Marys (store #091) or the St. Marys Healthcare Foundation. Online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca
.