Passed away suddenly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 83. Ted was a sweet, loving man. He was a member of the Preston Legion Branch #126 for 50 years and was so proud to have received his 50-year pin. His first love was gardening, and in later years he enjoyed woodworking, creating beautiful cabinets, desks, and other items. Ted will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nancy, brothers Bill and Jim, sisters-in-law Ellen (Roger) and her daughter Kim (Jason), Ruth (Rick), and Esther (Chris), and brothers-in-law David (Angela) and Peter (Debbie). Ted was predeceased by his parents James and Marie, and his brother Dennis. Friends and relatives are invited to a Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Barthel Funeral Home (566 Queenston Rd, Cambridge). The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow. Gifts of flowers would be appreciated by the family, as Ted truly loved flowers. Charitable donations may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com