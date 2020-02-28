|
|
Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Suchecka). Loving father of Bogdan (Audra), Ella (Friedrich), Zuzanna (Craig) and Anna. Proud Dziadek of Owen, Sullivan, Andreas, Adrian, Jacob, Isaac, Noah and Kristian. Son of the late Zofia and Boleslaw Gromek. Dear brother of Stella, Maria (predeceased), Eugene, William and Helen. Edward's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Prayers 3 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 66 Shanley St., on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Edward's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020