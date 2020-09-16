Edward Harrigan

Edward Francis "Hooley" Harrigan passed away at St. Marys Memorial Hospital on August 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Marys Legion, 66 Church St. N. St. Marys on September 27, 2020. As the number of people attending must be controlled to ensure space for physical distancing, please RSVP before September 24th for an attendance time by calling the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home at 519-284-2820. Please call the funeral home Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to RSVP and receive additional instructions for the celebration.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store