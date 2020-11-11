It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in his 94th year. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at Grand River Hospital. He was predeceased in 2012 by his wife of 63 years, Olga (Schneider). Father of John (Bev) of Waterloo and Doug (Faye) of Worthington. Grandfather to Kyle, Emily of Kenora, and Dan (Cybele) of Utopia. Survived by his sister Rose Armstrong (Greg), brother-in-law Art Schneider (Bonnie), and sister-in-law Carol Schneider. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, brothers John, Frank, Walter (Virginia), and Joe (Gloria), sisters Helen Rowe (Fred), Leona Schaefer (Ed), and Mary Moser (Mel), sister-in-law Ruth Lantz (Floyd), and brother-in-law Carl Schneider. Ed drove truck for most of his working days working with Battler Cartage and B.F. Goodrich until his retirement. Upon retirement, he just kept working at whatever came along. Ed was a life member at the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club and worked at numerous events always ready to lend a helping hand for anything. He was heavily involved with snowmobiling throughout his life in every aspect from riding, marking trails, grooming trails, being a trail warden, and attending meetings and conventions. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.