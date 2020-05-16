Edward John Zacharczuk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zacharczuk, Edward John Edward John Zacharczuk, age 73, formerly of Gadshill, passed away peacefully at the Huron Hospice Residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Germany, son of the late Julia Zaba and step-son of Kenneth Zacharczuk. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Wagner from Bridgeport). Loved father of Guy and his wife Deana of Gadshill and Lee and his wife Melanie of Sarnia. Proud grandfather of Anissa, Kayden, Kylee, Mikaela, Jordyn and Mason. Dear brother of Donna Wright. Ed was owner of Ross Hartrick 1978 Ltd, a member of the Bridgeport and Wellesley Lions Clubs, the National Reining Horse Association of Canada and the Masters Brewers Association. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Huron Hospice Residence, Canadian Cancer Society or SickKids may be made through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved