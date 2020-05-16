Zacharczuk, Edward John Edward John Zacharczuk, age 73, formerly of Gadshill, passed away peacefully at the Huron Hospice Residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Germany, son of the late Julia Zaba and step-son of Kenneth Zacharczuk. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Wagner from Bridgeport). Loved father of Guy and his wife Deana of Gadshill and Lee and his wife Melanie of Sarnia. Proud grandfather of Anissa, Kayden, Kylee, Mikaela, Jordyn and Mason. Dear brother of Donna Wright. Ed was owner of Ross Hartrick 1978 Ltd, a member of the Bridgeport and Wellesley Lions Clubs, the National Reining Horse Association of Canada and the Masters Brewers Association. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Huron Hospice Residence, Canadian Cancer Society or SickKids may be made through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.