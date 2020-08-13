Passed away on August 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 75. Cherished by his triplets Rosemarie (Denny), Annmarie (the late Rob) and Rick (Kim). Beloved Grandpa to Kayla, Kylie, Jonathan, Carmen and Stella. Loving brother to Catherine and the late Jean. Edward's family invites family and friends to attend a funeral mass to be held at St. Mary's R.C Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend Edward's Funeral Mass. Please call the funeral home (519-749-8467) or follow the link below to RSVP. Masks must be worn at all times at the church. Interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of Sympathy please consider donating to the House of Friendship in memory of Edward. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Edward's memorial.