Edward Karl Schultz
Passed away on August 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 75. Cherished by his triplets Rosemarie (Denny), Annmarie (the late Rob) and Rick (Kim). Beloved Grandpa to Kayla, Kylie, Jonathan, Carmen and Stella. Loving brother to Catherine and the late Jean. Edward's family invites family and friends to attend a funeral mass to be held at St. Mary's R.C Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend Edward's Funeral Mass. Please call the funeral home (519-749-8467) or follow the link below to RSVP. Masks must be worn at all times at the church. Interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of Sympathy please consider donating to the House of Friendship in memory of Edward. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Edward's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
